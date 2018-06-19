Report: LSU offers scholarship to QB son of NFL Hall of Fame DB Deion Sanders

The son of NFL Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders has received a scholarship offer from LSU, according to a tweet sent out by the sophomore quarterback from Texas.

Blessed to receive an OFFER from LSU??. I want to thank my coaches and teammates for helping me along this journey. I’m still working daily to perfect my craft!!!! Glory to GOD?? @TCCHFootball @DemetricDWarren #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/0xCDbKHrN7 — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) June 18, 2018

Sam Spiegelman with SEC Country wrote Shedeur Sanders worked out in front of the Tigers staff at a camp two weeks ago.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Sanders attends Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hill, TX. Current LSU QB Justin McMillan is also from Cedar Hill.

Spiegelman added senior defensive back Shilo Sanders, Shedeur’s older brother, was also at the workout.

According to Spiegelman, Shedeur Sanders is considered one of the top dual-threat quarterback prospects in the nation.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has said numerous times he would like a quarterback who is dangerous with his arm and legs.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.