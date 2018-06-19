Markets Right Now: Stocks open sharply lower on trade tiff

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE- In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Vincent Pepe stands outside the New York Stock Exchange where he works in the Financial District in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, June 15.

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stock markets are opening sharply lower Tuesday as tensions over trade between the U.S. and China seem closer to a boil.

The Dow Jones industrials are down 318 points, or 1.3 percent, to 24,668.

The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq composite are also lower.

President Donald Trump is calling for tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports, drawing a rebuke from China. Last week, the U.S. levied tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods. China threatened to retaliate, leading Trump to propose broader penalties.

International markets slumped, with China-focused stocks hard hit. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 3.8 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 2.8 percent.

Bond prices are rising, sending rates lower. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury fell to 2.89 percent from 2.92 percent.

9:10 a.m.

