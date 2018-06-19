Saints RB Alvin Kamara ranks No. 20 on NFL Network's Top 100

The New Orleans Saints may be off for about a month until training camp begins, but it's always football season and the talk never stops.

For example, the NFL Network is revealing the top 100 players in the league. Saints running back Alvin Kamara made the list at No. 20.

He was Offensive Rookie of the Year.



And now @Saints' RB @A_kamara6 debuts at #20 on the countdown!#NFLTop100 pic.twitter.com/kEY3hCpnZ0 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 19, 2018

The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year last season certainly put on a show. He finished the season with 14 touchdowns and more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage, which was enough for him to make the Pro Bowl.

Kamara joins four other Saints already revealed on the top 100 list, with the biggest name, Drew Brees, certainly still to come.

