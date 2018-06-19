14-year-old arrested after police chase

Authorities said a teen was arrested after a police chase early Tuesday morning.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office reported a 14-year-old was taken into custody. The teen's name was not released due to the age.

SMPSO said its deputies assisted officers with the Patterson Police Department in pursuing a vehicle.

Officials said the chase ended in the area of Red Cypress Road. They added that's when the driver ran off.

According to SMPSO, the teen was turned over to the Patterson Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.