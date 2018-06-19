Sportsline Summer Camp: West St. John Rams

When a backfield that produced nearly 6,000 yards and a state championship returns intact, it's not hard to understand why there are great expectations for 2018 at West St John.

The Rams return junior quarterback D'Andre Gaudia, who threw for 2,500 yards as a sophomore, and senior running backs Kylan Duhe' and Niko Roy, who combined for more than 3,000 yards rushing from a team that knocked off Kentwood in the Superdome a year ago.

ADDITIONAL VIDEO:

Head coach Brandon Walters has 14 of 22 starters returning from that team and said his biggest challenge is motivating the Rams to do bigger and better things in 2018.

"The task this year is to get the guys ready and get them to be hungry again," said Walters, whose team lost just one game in LSU's 7-on-7 tournament over the weekend. "We go try to see if we can duplicate last year and continue to be successful.

"We got to face adversity and play the same people and pre-district," added Duhe'. "We got to do it again."

"We always working, putting in effort to move on and move up another level," Gaudia explained.

And, while most of the six offensive returning starters are skill position players, the Rams defense returns eight of 11 starters from a unit that allowed just 40 points in four playoff wins, after shutting out four opponents during a 7-2 regular season, with the only losses coming to 4A Plaquemine and 3A St James.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.