Rare 'Gustnado' captured on home security camera in Gonzales

A video circulating social media may be displaying a rare “cousin” to a tornado, a “gustnado.”

Tornadoes are produced by circulations embedded within thunderstorms. Gustnadoes, on the other hand, are not directly tied to thunderstorm cells but rather are produced by the surface outflow winds running ahead of thunderstorms. The gustnado are produced from concentrated outflow gusts (“gust fronts”) along the surface – the same cool blasts of wind you often feel ahead of an advancing thunderstorm. Under the right conditions, those outflow winds can begin to rotate in a whirlwind fashion, resulting in short-lived gustnadoes.

But don’t be fooled: gustnadoes can be strong enough to prouce, tree, powerline, and roof damage. You can view the video below