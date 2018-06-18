Livingston Parish schools honor Volunteer of the Year

On Monday, Livingston Parish Public Schools, along with the Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana (A+PEL), announced their Volunteer of the Year.

This year's winner is Melinda Marks, a volunteer at South Walker Elementary School. She was nominated by a former teacher at the school, Jennifer Wiley, for all her hard work. Wiley is now an early childhood special education itinerant teacher for the parish.

A+PEL is a non-profit organization committed to helping teachers advance their professional careers. The group annually recognizes former educators, parents, grandparents, and mentors who give their personal time to help their local public schools.

