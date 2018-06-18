St. Mary Parish warden transferred amid internal investigation into inmate escapes

Warden Robyn Landry is being transferred to another position within the sheriff's office (Source: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office)

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office has announced their warden will be transferred to another position within the office amid an ongoing internal investigation into the escape of several inmates.

Sheriff Scott Anslum announced Monday, June 18 that Warden Robyn Landry will be transferred.

Effective Tuesday, June 19, Patrol Commander Captain Nick Rogers will be named acting warden. Rogers has been with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office for 16 years. He served as assistance warden from 2014 to 2016.

Anslum notes two deputies have been fired as a result of an ongoing investigation into two separate escape incidents.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Sheriff Anslum says he plans to conduct a search for a new warden. He says he's "committed to investigate the reasons for these security lapses and institute whatever additional training, manpower assignments, and policies necessary to protect the citizens of St. Mary Parish."

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.