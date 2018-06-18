Prosecutor: No charges in fatal shooting of unarmed man

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) - A Virginia prosecutor says no charges will be filed against two police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man after he ignored their commands and spun quickly toward them during a nighttime encounter.

Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman said at a news conference Monday that the officers followed the law in their encounter April 8 with 25-year-old Juan (Ju-AHN) Jones. He says the officers tried to resolve the incident as peacefully as they could.

The shooting took place in a wooded area after officers responded to a reported domestic assault.

Newman played surveillance and home security video that he said showed Jones assaulting a woman at a gas station, then driving to her home and trying to kick in her door.

Police previously released body camera footage of the shooting itself.

