Flooding complaints addressed at Bella of Baton Rouge apartments

People fed up with water pouring into their apartments emailed the 9News Alert Team for help after they flooded twice last week. They say managers are not doing enough to protect their property, but that's already changing after our story.

Most streets in the Baton Rouge metro area are equipped to handle typical summer rain, but at the Bella of Baton Rouge apartment complex on Boulevard de Province, it's enough to cause a major headache for residents.

Residents tell 9News that property managers put sandbags at their doors after last week's downpour sent water rushing into their homes. “It was like Déjà vu because like, with the big flood, I was here too,” Bobby Rodney said.

Rodney showed WAFB cell phone video he says he took last week. He says when it rained, the water poured in through his front door. Rodney says when it got up to his ankles, he started to have flashbacks from the August 2016 flood.

“Were they going to have to swim out of here? That's the first thing you think about because you've been through it before,” Rodney said.

Next door, Eretria Williams lives with the loud hum of five commercial-sized air blowers. She says they have been blowing non-stop since early last week. She too showed us cell phone video of water flooding her home. “That water came in here so fast. I didn't know what to do because in a few minutes, I had a whole swimming pool in here,” Williams said.

Both Williams and Rodney say the water reached the sheetrock in their apartments. They say the possibility of mold is a big concern.

“It's not enough,” Williams said.

“Treat us like we are people, man. If we go through something that ain't our fault,” Rodney said.

WAFB went into the leasing office to see if we could get some answers. A woman who would only identify herself as "Tracy" told us she was not familiar with those incidents. “I have no recollection about that ma’am. Like I said, I am new to the area. I will try to notify someone and get this [business card] faxed over to someone and let them know someone came by with the news station,” Tracy said.

Tracy stopped answering our questions and asked us to leave.

The owners of Bella of Baton Rouge never called the 9News Alert Team, but residents told us that same afternoon, a contractor was sent to their apartments to do moisture readings and replace their baseboards.

