Volunteers wanted for weight management study - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Volunteers wanted for weight management study

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center Facebook page Source: LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center Facebook page
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for volunteers with a specific body mass index who may have had trouble losing weight.

When diet and exercise are not enough to achieve weight management goals, oftentimes a medication is recommended to achieve necessary weight loss. The STEP research study will assess the effectiveness of a study drug for weight management purposes.

The study consists of 15 total visits to the Pennington Biomedical outpatient clinic and 10 phone calls with the study staff. Eligible participants will receive the study medication for 20 weeks and then either the study medication or a placebo for another 48-week period.

Participation in this research study will last approximately 18 months. 

NUMBER OF VISITS

  • 1 screening visit
  • 14 study visits
  • 10 phone calls

PROCEDURES

  • Medical history
  • Height and weight
  • Vital signs (pulse and blood pressure)
  • Physical exam
  • Electrocardiogram (ECG) to determine heart health
  • Pregnancy tests
  • Blood tests
  • Questionnaires

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Be 18 years of age or older
  • Have a BMI of 30 or higher (calculate your BMI here)
    (OR 27 or higher with a weight related condition such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, sleep apnea or cardiovascular disease)
  • Have a history of at least one self-reported unsuccessful dietary effort to lose weight 

Compensation of up to $700 is offered for completion of this study.

If you are interested in volunteering for this research study, click here to screen online, call 225-763-3000 or e-mail clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly