Volunteers wanted for weight management study

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for volunteers with a specific body mass index who may have had trouble losing weight.
When diet and exercise are not enough to achieve weight management goals, oftentimes a medication is recommended to achieve necessary weight loss. The STEP research study will assess the effectiveness of a study drug for weight management purposes.
The study consists of 15 total visits to the Pennington Biomedical outpatient clinic and 10 phone calls with the study staff. Eligible participants will receive the study medication for 20 weeks and then either the study medication or a placebo for another 48-week period.
Participation in this research study will last approximately 18 months.
NUMBER OF VISITS
PROCEDURES
QUALIFICATIONS
Compensation of up to $700 is offered for completion of this study.
If you are interested in volunteering for this research study, click here to screen online, call 225-763-3000 or e-mail clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.
|Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.