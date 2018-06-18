Volunteers wanted for weight management study

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for volunteers with a specific body mass index who may have had trouble losing weight.

When diet and exercise are not enough to achieve weight management goals, oftentimes a medication is recommended to achieve necessary weight loss. The STEP research study will assess the effectiveness of a study drug for weight management purposes.

The study consists of 15 total visits to the Pennington Biomedical outpatient clinic and 10 phone calls with the study staff. Eligible participants will receive the study medication for 20 weeks and then either the study medication or a placebo for another 48-week period.

Participation in this research study will last approximately 18 months.

NUMBER OF VISITS

1 screening visit

14 study visits

10 phone calls

PROCEDURES

Medical history

Height and weight

Vital signs (pulse and blood pressure)

Physical exam

Electrocardiogram (ECG) to determine heart health

Pregnancy tests

Blood tests

Questionnaires

QUALIFICATIONS

Be 18 years of age or older

Have a BMI of 30 or higher (calculate your BMI here)

(OR 27 or higher with a weight related condition such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, sleep apnea or cardiovascular disease)

Have a history of at least one self-reported unsuccessful dietary effort to lose weight

Compensation of up to $700 is offered for completion of this study.

If you are interested in volunteering for this research study, click here to screen online, call 225-763-3000 or e-mail clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.