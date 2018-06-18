WANTED: Man accused of robbing business on Airline Highway

This man is accused of robbing the Right Way on Airline Highway (Source: BRPD)

The Baton Rouge Police Department is actively seeking a man they say robbed the Right Way convenience store on Airline Highway.

Police say the robbery happened at 7111 Airline Hwy. on Thursday, June 14 around 11 p.m.

BRPD says the man entered the business, approached the clerk, and demanded money. The man then fled the store on foot with an unknown amount of money. No injuries were reported and no weapons were seen.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

