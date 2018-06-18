'Prevention on the Go' event includes free breast exams - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

'Prevention on the Go' event includes free breast exams

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Source: Mary Bird Perkins OLOL Cancer Center Source: Mary Bird Perkins OLOL Cancer Center
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center will give free clinical breast exams outside of Woman’s Hospital on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

PREVENTION ON THE GO

  • Tuesday, June 19
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Woman's Hospital
  • 100 Woman's Way
  • Baton Rouge

You can schedule your appointment online.  

Free clinical breast exams will be performed by a physician or nurse practitioner for women 18 and older. Screening mammograms will be available for women 40 and older who do not have a doctor and have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months. Insurance will be billed for mammograms; there will be no charge for women without insurance.

