'Prevention on the Go' event includes free breast exams

Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center will give free clinical breast exams outside of Woman’s Hospital on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

RELATED: Learn more about Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center

PREVENTION ON THE GO

Tuesday, June 19

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Woman's Hospital

100 Woman's Way

Baton Rouge

You can schedule your appointment online.

Free clinical breast exams will be performed by a physician or nurse practitioner for women 18 and older. Screening mammograms will be available for women 40 and older who do not have a doctor and have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months. Insurance will be billed for mammograms; there will be no charge for women without insurance.