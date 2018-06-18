OLOL Children's Health to host Kids’ Healthy Fun Fest

Our Lady of the Lake (OLOL) Children's Health will host Kids' Healthy Fun Fest at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

RELATED: About Our Lady of the Lake

KIDS’ HEALTHY FUN FEST

Saturday, June 23

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mall of Louisiana

6401 Bluebonnet Boulevard

FREE t-shirt for first 300 kids to check-in

This free event is fun for the whole family and offers health and safety information, activities, games, giveaways, balloons, face painting and more.

There will also be a "Teddy Bear Clinic" where kids are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to be checked out by Our Lady of the Lake physicians.

Complementary mall carousel rides will be available for the duration of Kids' Healthy Fun Fest, and the first 300 kids to check in will receive a free t-shirt.

MORE STORIES:

Community partners participating with Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health in Kids' Fest include USA Academy of Martial Arts, LSU AgCenter, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, East Baton Rouge Library, Baton Rouge Mosquito Control, St. George Fire Department, Baton Rouge Police Department and many more.