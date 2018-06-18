Aggreko announces expansion in New Iberia

Tech industry execs from companies including Apple, Facebook, and Amazon descended upon Trump Tower on Wednesday to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. But there was one notable web giant that surprisingly didn’t receive an RSVP.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

Apple has long been hailed as a little more consumer friendly than the likes of Android, but as sales of the iPad tumble, it looks like demand for the tablet may be coming from a slightly unexpected source — businesses.

On Monday, June 18, Governor John Bel Edwards and vice president of operations for Aggreko, Terry Dressel, announced the company is expanding its operations in New Iberia, creating 30 new jobs and retaining another 265.

With their headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland, Aggreko provides temporary energy solutions for worldwide power, heating, cooling, and oil-free compressed air.

The 30 new jobs will have an average annual salary of $65,000, plus benefits. Also, Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in another 30 new, indirect jobs in Acadiana and the surrounding areas.

“Louisiana is winning a strong complement of major new projects that are investing in our state for the first time, but our most important job is to secure the quality jobs and investment we already have in our state,” Edwards said. “By helping an innovative company like Aggreko grow, we are securing the livelihoods of hundreds of families in Louisiana. And we are indirectly helping Aggreko sustain the critical operations of many other industrial and service-sector customers who depend upon them for one-of-a-kind support services. This is a great growth and retention win for New Iberia and for our state.”

“With the New Iberia expansion, Aggreko will be able to better support customer needs both here in North America and globally,” Dressel said. “Part of this expansion will include a state-of-the-art remote operations center where our technical team will monitor fleets across the world. We are also centralizing our inside sales and call centers here in New Iberia to support our entire North American business. The new jobs we are creating will provide new career opportunities for people in the Acadiana area. Programs like the one offered by Louisiana Economic Development help support the health of local economies. The LED FastStart® program will help us build up our workforce to meet local business needs while helping individuals grow their careers and support their families. Workers win. The communities win. Everyone wins.”

