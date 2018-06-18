EBR deputy-in-training fired, arrested for DWI after Corvette ch - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EBR deputy-in-training fired, arrested for DWI after Corvette chase

Former deputy-in-training Jeremiah Williams, 29, is accused of driving under the influece and refusing to stop for an officer. (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office) Former deputy-in-training Jeremiah Williams, 29, is accused of driving under the influece and refusing to stop for an officer. (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
Baton Rouge police arrested an EBRSO deputy-in-training early Sunday morning for refusing to stop and driving while intoxicated, police say.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says Jeremiah Williams, 29, is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and aggravated flight from an officer.

Williams had been in the Field Training Officer program.

According to reports, Williams was traveling northbound on Plank Road in a Corvette when he refused to stop for the officer. He reportedly disregarded several stop signs before coming to a stop. He submitted to a breathalyzer test and failed with a .118 BAC. 

Williams was hired by EBRSO in December of 2017 and was terminated Sunday. 

