AT&T warns customers about phone scam

AT&T is warning customers to beware of a phone scam.

Customers have reported the caller tells them their service is being temporarily suspended until they verify their account by giving the caller the last four digits of their social security number.

AT&T released this statement about the calls:

These calls are not from us. If any company calls you and asks for your personal information, that is a red flag. One of our tips on our new Cyber Aware website is never give such information to someone who calls you. Call the company at the number found on your bill.

The company said you can report scams to abuse@att.net.

You can also send suspicious texts to 7726.

