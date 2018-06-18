Michigan man sentenced in gas station clerk's slaying - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Michigan man sentenced in gas station clerk's slaying

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) - A 48-year-old man already serving life in prison for killing a jogger has been sentenced to another mandatory life term for the kidnapping and slaying of a 25-year-old western Michigan gas station clerk.

Jeffrey Willis shed tears and told a Muskegon County courtroom Monday that he is innocent and didn't get a fair trial.

After Willis finished speaking, Prosecutor D.J. Hilson called him "probably one of the most dangerous men" he ever hoped to encounter.

Jessica Heeringa went missing in 2013 from a gas station in Norton Shores, northwest of Grand Rapids. Her body hasn't been found.

Willis was convicted last year for fatally shooting Rebekah Bletsch in 2014. He is also expected to stand trial in the 2016 attempted kidnapping of a teenager.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Prosecutor: Mobster afraid nightclub owner would rat him out

    Prosecutor: Mobster afraid nightclub owner would rat him out

    Sunday, June 17 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-06-18 02:40:02 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:02:03 GMT
    (FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...(FBI Surveillance Photo via AP). In this 1993 FBI surveillance photo, Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, left, Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, second from left with back to camera, and Frank Salemme Jr., behind right, are seated at The Charles Hotel in C...
    Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.More >>
    Attorneys are preparing to make their final pitches to jurors in the case of a former New England Mafia boss charged in the 1993 killing of a nightclub owner.More >>

  • Gunman wounds 2, fatally shot by bystander at Walmart store

    Gunman wounds 2, fatally shot by bystander at Walmart store

    Sunday, June 17 2018 11:59 PM EDT2018-06-18 03:59:57 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:02:00 GMT
    Police say a gunman injured a teen and shot a man in a pair of carjacking attempts Sunday, before being killed by a bystander outside a Washington state Walmart store.More >>
    Police say a gunman injured a teen and shot a man in a pair of carjacking attempts Sunday, before being killed by a bystander outside a Washington state Walmart store.More >>

  • Michigan man sentenced in gas station clerk's slaying

    Michigan man sentenced in gas station clerk's slaying

    Monday, June 18 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-06-18 16:20:19 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:01:59 GMT
    A 48-year-old man already serving life in prison for killing a jogger has been sentenced to another mandatory life term for the kidnapping and slaying of a 25-year-old western Michigan gas station clerk.More >>
    A 48-year-old man already serving life in prison for killing a jogger has been sentenced to another mandatory life term for the kidnapping and slaying of a 25-year-old western Michigan gas station clerk.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly