Abbas aide slams reported US plans to raise funds for Gaza - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Abbas aide slams reported US plans to raise funds for Gaza

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) - A Palestinian official has condemned reported U.S. plans to secure Gulf funding for major economic projects in blockaded, impoverished Gaza.

Nabil Abu Rdeneh, an aide to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, alleged Monday that such efforts aim to further separate the Gaza and the West Bank which flank Israel. Abbas runs parts of the West Bank and the Islamic militant Hamas controls Gaza.

Israel, citing security, has prevented most travel between the two territories sought for a Palestinian state.

President Donald Trump's adviser, son-in-law Jared Kushner, is expected to visit Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia this week to discuss the situation in Gaza and the administration's proposals for an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.

Abbas halted contacts with the administration in December, to protest what he says are blatantly pro-Israel policies.

