Annual Celebrity/Sorta Celebrity Softball game set for Friday; proceeds benefit military charities

The 9th Annual Celebrity/Sorta Celebrity Softball Game is set for Friday, June 22 at the Traction Sportsplex, formerly known as Cypress Mounds.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the event gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Popular local band, Parish County Line, will perform after the game. Last year's event raised more than $62,000.

A long list of well-known people, including some WAFB personalities, are donating their time to raise money for local military charities like The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana, Support Our War Heroes, and Wounded War Heroes.

Advance discounted tickets and VIP tickets are available here. The complete list of participants can be found at redrockandblue.com.

Rain or shine, there will be a picture and autograph session. There are turf fields, so play is possible very quickly after a shower.

The teams for the game are as follows:

