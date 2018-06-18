Germany will fail 2020 climate goals, now eyes 2030 target

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). In this Tuesday, June 5, 2018 photo, steam rises in the air from the brown coal power plant Schwarze Pumpe in the Lusatia, (Lausitz) area in Germany.

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's environment minister says the country will likely miss its target of cutting carbon emissions by 2020, an embarrassment for a government that wants to lead the charge on limiting climate change.

Minister Svenja Schulze said Monday the goal of cutting carbon emissions by 40 percent compared to 1990 by 2020 probably won't be achieved. Government estimates are for a cut of 32 percent at best.

Schulze said Europe's biggest economy is now eyeing its next milestone - a cut of 55 percent by 2030 - but this requires efforts by all sectors, including ending the use of coal for electricity and sharp emissions cuts in the transport sector.

She spoke in Berlin at a preparatory meeting of governments ahead of this year's global climate summit in Katowice, Poland.

