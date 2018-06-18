EU extends sanctions against Russia for a year over Crimea - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EU extends sanctions against Russia for a year over Crimea

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union has extended sanctions against Russia for a year over its annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

The EU said in a statement on Monday that it "remains firmly committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and said that it continued to "condemn this violation of international law."

The sanctions are now set to run until June 23, 2019, and apply to EU citizens and companies. They ban the import of products from Crimea and Sevastopol, halt any European investment or real estate purchases there and stop cruise ships from stopping there.

The measures also ban the export of some goods and technologies that could be used for transport, telecommunications or in the energy sector - particularly oil, gas or mineral exploration.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180 million

    'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180 million

    Sunday, June 17 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-06-17 15:29:36 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 7:41 AM EDT2018-06-18 11:41:14 GMT
    (Disney/Pixar via AP). This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15.(Disney/Pixar via AP). This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15.

    Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.

    More >>

    Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.

    More >>

  • AMC Networks: Hardwick's talk show on hold amid allegations

    AMC Networks: Hardwick's talk show on hold amid allegations

    Saturday, June 16 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-06-16 21:39:06 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 7:41 AM EDT2018-06-18 11:41:11 GMT
    AMC said it takes seriously what it calls "troubling" allegations by Hardwick’s former girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra. (Source: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)AMC said it takes seriously what it calls "troubling" allegations by Hardwick’s former girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra. (Source: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

    AMC Networks says that Chris Hardwick's talk show is on hold and he has withdrawn as moderator of AMC and BBC America's Comic-Con panels.

    More >>

    AMC Networks says that Chris Hardwick's talk show is on hold and he has withdrawn as moderator of AMC and BBC America's Comic-Con panels.

    More >>

  • Lawsuit over white nationalist's Twitter ban clears hurdle

    Lawsuit over white nationalist's Twitter ban clears hurdle

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-06-15 14:48:27 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 7:32 AM EDT2018-06-18 11:32:37 GMT
    A California judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses Twitter of violating the free speech rights of a leading figure in the white nationalist movement by permanently banning his social media account.More >>
    A California judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses Twitter of violating the free speech rights of a leading figure in the white nationalist movement by permanently banning his social media account.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly