Police arrest man in connection to 2018 double shooting

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in June of 2018 that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.
The shooting happened on South 15th Street between Julia Street and Myrtle Walk Street just before 1:40 a.m. on June 18, 2018.
The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim who died as Johnny Warren, 31.
On Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019, members of the Louisiana State Police Task Force arrested Joshua Johnson, 25, for the shooting.
Sgt. Don Coppola said both victims were sitting inside a vehicle when the shooter began firing into it.
He added Warren was already dead on the scene when officers arrived and the second victim is a 30-year-old man.
According to Coppola, the second victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He also said the second man is expected to survive.
Detectives say a dispute lead to the shooting.
