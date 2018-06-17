Gunman wounds 2, fatally shot by bystander at Walmart store

TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) - A gunman injured a teen and shot a man in a pair of carjacking attempts Sunday, before being killed by a bystander outside a Washington state Walmart store.
The incident at the Walmart in Tumwater happened about 5 p.m.
A witness told KOMO-TV that people were in line when they heard gunfire in the store. Witnesses told other media that they were inside the store and heard shots.
Tumwater Police Department spokeswoman Laura Wohl said it is unclear whether the gunman was ever inside the store or if shots were fired inside, The Olympian reported .
Wohl said a man was shot when the gunman tried to carjack his vehicle.
Two bystanders outside the store drew their weapons and at least one of them fatally shot the gunman, Wohl told the Olympian.
The carjacking victim was flown by helicopter to a hospital, she said.
Police are investigating four scenes connected with the shooting.
The chain of events began with a report of a drunken driver but none was found. Police then responded to reports of shots nearby, Wohl said, and learned that a man had tried to carjack two vehicles. A 16-year-old girl was injured in the carjacking attempt.
The gunman then went to Walmart, Wohl said.
Tumwater is in Thurston County and near Olympia.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.More >>
Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.More >>
The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopicMore >>
The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopicMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrestMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrestMore >>
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasMore >>
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasMore >>
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasMore >>
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasMore >>
New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White HouseMore >>
New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White HouseMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegallyMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegallyMore >>
The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twistMore >>
The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twistMore >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a whileMore >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a whileMore >>
Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia FreelandMore >>
Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia FreelandMore >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.More >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.More >>