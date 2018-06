One person was injured in a stabbing on Greenwell Springs Road (Source: WAFB)

Authorities are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured Sunday.

The stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 17 at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store on Greenwell Springs Road near Monterrey Avenue.

Sources say the victim was transported in serious, but stable condition.

Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

