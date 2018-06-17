5 dead as SUV chased by Border Patrol crashes in South Texas - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

5 dead as SUV chased by Border Patrol crashes in South Texas

BIG WELLS, Texas (AP) - At least five people were killed and several others hurt Sunday as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.

The SUV carrying 14 people went out of control at more than 100 mph and overturned on Texas Highway 85, ejecting most of the occupants, Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said.

"From what we can tell the vehicle ran off the road and caught gravel and then tried to recorrect," Boyd said, adding that "caused the vehicle to turn over several times."

Four victims were dead at the scene, Boyd said. He said at least one and possibly two others died at a hospital.

Most of the occupants were believed in the country without legal permission. Boyd said the driver and one passenger were believed to be U.S. citizens. The driver was among those hospitalized, and a deputy who assisted the Border Patrol with the chase found the driver sitting upright in his seat and took him and the passenger into custody.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over the treatment of immigrants at the southern border. The Trump administration has said tougher immigration policies - even separating children from their parents - are needed to deter immigrants from coming to the country illegally. Over a six-week period ending in May, about 2,000 children had been separated from their families, administration officials said Friday.

"This, I think, is a perfect example, of why are borders need to be secured," Boyd said.

Some injured were taken by helicopter to San Antonio, about 90 miles (144.83 kilometers) northeast. Dimmit County is directly north of Webb County and east of Maverick County, which border Mexico.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Midwestern states endure flash flooding, heat wave

    Midwestern states endure flash flooding, heat wave

    Sunday, June 17 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-06-17 21:04:04 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-06-17 23:11:20 GMT
    Thunderstorms crawled across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin after flooding washed out roads and highways, and a heat wave sent temperatures into the high 90s elsewhere in the Midwest.More >>
    Thunderstorms crawled across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin after flooding washed out roads and highways, and a heat wave sent temperatures into the high 90s elsewhere in the Midwest.More >>

  • The Latest: Event on verge of being shut down before gunfire

    The Latest: Event on verge of being shut down before gunfire

    Sunday, June 17 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-06-17 11:59:37 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-06-17 23:11:18 GMT
    Police say at least one person has been killed and 20 injured when shooting broke out at an all-night cultural festival in Trenton, New Jersey.More >>
    Police say at least one person has been killed and 20 injured when shooting broke out at an all-night cultural festival in Trenton, New Jersey.More >>

  • Arson suspected at bar where Zach Randolph's brother killed

    Arson suspected at bar where Zach Randolph's brother killed

    Sunday, June 17 2018 5:19 PM EDT2018-06-17 21:19:47 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-06-17 23:11:15 GMT
    Investigators have determined a fire likely was intentionally set at an Indiana bar, one day after the brother of NBA star Zach Randolph was fatally shot there.More >>
    Investigators have determined a fire likely was intentionally set at an Indiana bar, one day after the brother of NBA star Zach Randolph was fatally shot there.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly