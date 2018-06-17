Man dead after possible domestic violence incident; victim identified

Authorities in Port Allen are investigating the death of a man they believe was killed in a possible domestic violence incident.

Detectives with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office say the man, later identified as David Marks, 57, was found dead at a home in the 6700 block of Highway 190 in Port Allen on Sunday, June 17.

Officials with WBRSO says signs of a domestic disturbance were seen at the home.

This investigation is ongoing and detectives are still working to process evidence collected at the scene.

Charges will be determined after autopsy results comes back and evidence is processed. Check back for updates.

