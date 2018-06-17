Sportsline Summer Camp: Pontchatoula Green Wave

The Ponchatoula Green Wave got off to a 2-1 start in 2017, only to lose six straight contests and crash to a 2-8 finish. However, this year the Green Wave are banking on a turnaround, thanks to a giant quarterback who returns for his junior season.

TJ Finley stands somewhere between 6'6 and 6'7 and has already verbally committed to the LSU Tigers for the class of 2020. Finley has a big arm and is capable of firing missiles down the field, as we saw at a recent 7 on 7 workout hosted by Walker High School.

Veteran head coach Hank Tierney says the Green Wave are implementing more of a spread attack on offense this season, to better suit Finley's skill set.

