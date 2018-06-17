American Legion field in Plaquemine opens ahead of Father's Day

Plaquemine is bringing back a baseball field that holds a lot of memories for folks there.

On Friday, a new American Legion field officially held its opening ceremony and field dedication. The park has a large bullpen for pitching instructions and practice as well as batting cages.

In addition, Friday also began the first ever Father's Day classic.

The people behind the new field say they couldn't have done it without the support from others. The plan is to host several more tournaments and to rent out the facilities.

