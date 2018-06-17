Three injured in serious crash on LA 16 in Denham Springs - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Three injured in serious crash on LA 16 in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) -

Three people are injured in a crash involving a motorhome in Denham Springs on Sunday, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Police said the crash happened on LA 16 near Juban Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly