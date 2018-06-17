Woman dies in crash in Livingston Parish

A woman died in a crash in Livingston Parish Sunday morning, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Troopers investigated the crash involving two vehicles on LA Highway 449 north of LA Highway 63.

Hannah C. Watts died in the crash, authorities said.

Watts was driving a 2004 Toyota Corolla southbound on LA Hwy 449. At the same time, Mike Small, 71, of Walker, was driving a 2017 GMC pickup truck northbound on LA Hwy 449.

Watts entered a curve and her Toyota crossed the centerline into the northbound lane of travel. The Toyota struck the GMC. After impact, the Toyota left the roadway and struck a tree.

Watts was unrestrained at the time of the crash and died in the crash.

Small was properly restrained and suffered only minor injuries.

Troopers said impairment is not suspected in the crash for either driver. However, a toxicology sample was taken from Watts to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

