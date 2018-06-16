Zachary Marine killed in car crash on naval base; Blue Star moms, community honor his return

The body of a Marine from Zachary, who was killed in a car crash at a naval base in the state of Washington, has been returned to Louisiana.

According to a Facebook post made by the Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana, Chapter 1, Lance Cpl. Cole Estelle, was killed in a crash at Bangar Naval Base on the Kitsap Peninsula in Washington on June 9.

Estelle's body was welcomed home to Zachary around noon Wednesday. Families were urged to bring their families to line the streets with flags and signs to honor Estelle.

Information regarding the circumstances surrounding the crash are not available.

Charlet Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.

