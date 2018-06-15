Watch parties planned for Anthony Bourdain's 'Cajun Mardi Gras' episode

Anthony Bourdain's "Cajun Mardi Gras" episode from his award-winning "Parts Unknown" series will air on CNN Sunday at 8 p.m. (Source: WAFB)

Watch parties are planned in Lafayette ahead of CNN's airing of Anthony Bourdain's "Cajun Mardi Gras," episode.

Lafayette Daily Advertiser reported the locally produced episode of Bourdain's popular show, "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" will air on CNN Sunday at 8 p.m.

RELATED: ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’ won’t be leaving Netflix just yet

The episode will air just over a week since the celebrity chef and TV personality had taken his life.

In light of his passing, several watch parties will be hosted during CNN's airing of the episode.

One of them will be at Laura's II in Lafayette. The restaurant was one of several places filmed during Bourdain's visit in February, the Lafayette Daily Star reported.

WATCH: Remembering Anthony Bourdain

Jefferson Street Pub in downtown Lafayette will host the other watch party.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.