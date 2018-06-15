Eric Trump's charity remains under investigation - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Eric Trump's charity remains under investigation

NEW YORK (AP) - New York's attorney general isn't done taking on Trump family charities after suing the president over allegations he treated his nonprofit like a personal piggy bank.

Barbara Underwood's spokeswoman said Friday that a separate investigation remains open into the Eric Trump Foundation, run by Donald Trump's son.

The Associated Press reported in 2016 that the children's charity flouted nonprofit standards in part by financially benefiting charities with Trump family connections.

Underwood sued Donald Trump on Thursday. The Democrat alleges he illegally used his charity's money to settle business disputes and boost his political fortunes.

Eric Trump and two siblings are also named as defendants.

Eric Trump's charity, renamed Curetivity, says it has raised millions of dollars to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A Trump family spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a message.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump distances self from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed

    Trump distances self from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed

    Friday, June 15 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-06-15 19:48:51 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-06-15 22:14:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York. Cohen wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from s...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York. Cohen wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from s...
    Trump distances himself from attorney Michael Cohen as government addresses raided materials.More >>
    Trump distances himself from attorney Michael Cohen as government addresses raided materials.More >>

  • Concerns raised over 3 deaths in 2 separate police shootings

    Concerns raised over 3 deaths in 2 separate police shootings

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-06-15 14:48:29 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-06-15 22:14:51 GMT
    Kansas City police have shot and killed two men who were fighting in a downtown square, less than an hour after city officers fatally shot a woman reportedly seen brandishing a sword.More >>
    Kansas City police have shot and killed two men who were fighting in a downtown square, less than an hour after city officers fatally shot a woman reportedly seen brandishing a sword.More >>

  • Sheriff: 1 deputy killed, another wounded in Kansas

    Sheriff: 1 deputy killed, another wounded in Kansas

    Friday, June 15 2018 4:44 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:44:03 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-06-15 22:14:49 GMT
    Authorities say one sheriff's deputy is dead and another is critically wounded after they were overcome by an inmate while driving a transport vehicle near the courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas.More >>
    Authorities say one sheriff's deputy is dead and another is critically wounded after they were overcome by an inmate while driving a transport vehicle near the courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly