Eric Trump's charity remains under investigation

NEW YORK (AP) - New York's attorney general isn't done taking on Trump family charities after suing the president over allegations he treated his nonprofit like a personal piggy bank.

Barbara Underwood's spokeswoman said Friday that a separate investigation remains open into the Eric Trump Foundation, run by Donald Trump's son.

The Associated Press reported in 2016 that the children's charity flouted nonprofit standards in part by financially benefiting charities with Trump family connections.

Underwood sued Donald Trump on Thursday. The Democrat alleges he illegally used his charity's money to settle business disputes and boost his political fortunes.

Eric Trump and two siblings are also named as defendants.

Eric Trump's charity, renamed Curetivity, says it has raised millions of dollars to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A Trump family spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a message.

