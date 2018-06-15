Sheriff: 1 deputy killed, another wounded in Kansas - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sheriff: 1 deputy killed, another wounded in Kansas

By MARGARET STAFFORD
Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - An inmate overpowered two sheriff's deputies while being transported to a Kansas City courthouse on Friday, resulting in a shooting that killed one deputy and critically wounded the other, authorities said.

The suspect was also shot during the confrontation in a gated area near the Wyandotte County Courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas. Investigators said the inmate may have grabbed a weapon from one of the deputies during a struggle after he got out of a van transporting him late Friday morning.

"It is very possible that with their own firearm, they were both shot," sheriff's Maj. Kelli Bailiff said during a news conference at the University of Kansas Hospital.

The slain deputy was identified later Friday as 35-year-old Patrick Rohrer, who had been with the department for seven years.

The wounded deputy and the suspect were undergoing surgeries Friday afternoon. No other information has been released about the deputy or suspect.

Bailiff said the inmate was being taken across the street from the jail, to the services building, for a court hearing. The inmate was taken in a van to a gated area behind the building, and when he got out of van, he somehow overtook and shot the deputies, Bailiff said.

Authorities said it was too early in the investigation to publicly detail how the shootings could have happened. Investigators will be reviewing surveillance video, according to Kansas City Police Department spokesman Zac Blair. The department is leading the investigation.

Bailiff said investigators do not believe the public is in any danger. Video from the scene showed the courthouse surrounded by yellow police tape, several police vehicles parked in the street and numerous uniformed law enforcement officers walking the grounds.

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer was briefed on the shooting as he arrived at Children's Mercy Park for a congressional forum hosted by the Kansas City, Kansas, Chamber of Commerce, The Kansas City Star reported. He offered a moment of silence for the deputies after he finished his speech at the event.

He said law enforcement officers were doing their jobs and investigating even as they dealt with violence against two of their own. He noted that the county and the city have dealt with other officer shootings in the recent past.

Two Kansas City officers were shot and killed within less than three months in 2016. Capt. Robert Melton was slain in July while searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting. Melton was part of the police honor guard for Det. Brad Lancaster, who was fatally shot earlier in 2016 near the Kansas Speedway.

In 2015, Wyandotte County Deputy Scott Wood was shot seven times but survived.

___

For the latest information on the shooting: https://bit.ly/2yhE65M

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump distances self from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed

    Trump distances self from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed

    Friday, June 15 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-06-15 19:48:51 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-06-15 22:14:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York. Cohen wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from s...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York. Cohen wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from s...
    Trump distances himself from attorney Michael Cohen as government addresses raided materials.More >>
    Trump distances himself from attorney Michael Cohen as government addresses raided materials.More >>

  • Concerns raised over 3 deaths in 2 separate police shootings

    Concerns raised over 3 deaths in 2 separate police shootings

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-06-15 14:48:29 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-06-15 22:14:51 GMT
    Kansas City police have shot and killed two men who were fighting in a downtown square, less than an hour after city officers fatally shot a woman reportedly seen brandishing a sword.More >>
    Kansas City police have shot and killed two men who were fighting in a downtown square, less than an hour after city officers fatally shot a woman reportedly seen brandishing a sword.More >>

  • Sheriff: 1 deputy killed, another wounded in Kansas

    Sheriff: 1 deputy killed, another wounded in Kansas

    Friday, June 15 2018 4:44 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:44:03 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-06-15 22:14:49 GMT
    Authorities say one sheriff's deputy is dead and another is critically wounded after they were overcome by an inmate while driving a transport vehicle near the courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas.More >>
    Authorities say one sheriff's deputy is dead and another is critically wounded after they were overcome by an inmate while driving a transport vehicle near the courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly