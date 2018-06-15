Citigroup to pay $100M to settle rate manipulation charges - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Citigroup to pay $100M to settle rate manipulation charges

NEW YORK (AP) - Citigroup is agreeing to pay $100 million to settle charges that its bankers manipulated an important interest rate used to price everything from credit cards to mortgages.

It is the latest bank to settle charges related to the manipulation of the London Interbank Offered Rate, better known as Libor.

Citi will pay $100 million to the New York State Attorney General's office and 41 other states involved with the investigation, New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said Friday.

Citi had paid $95 million to European Union authorities back in 2013 over its role in Libor manipulation. The bank said in a statement that Friday's settlement "represents another significant step for Citi in resolving its legacy interbank offered rate litigation."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

