Apple announces multi-year content deal with Oprah Winfrey - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Apple announces multi-year content deal with Oprah Winfrey

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Apple says it has reached a multi-year deal with Oprah Winfrey to create original programs for its streaming service.

Apple said Friday the programs will be released worldwide as part of a lineup of original content.

Apple has yet to launch its service, whose major competitors will include Amazon and Netflix.

Winfrey founded and heads the OWN channel as chair and CEO. She recently extended her contract with OWN through 2025.

An OWN spokeswoman said Winfrey has an exclusive on-camera deal with OWN but can appear elsewhere on a limited basis.

Winfrey's content for Apple will be solely for the streaming service, the representative said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lawsuit over white nationalist's Twitter ban clears hurdle

    Lawsuit over white nationalist's Twitter ban clears hurdle

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-06-15 14:48:27 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:18:47 GMT
    A California judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses Twitter of violating the free speech rights of a leading figure in the white nationalist movement by permanently banning his social media account.More >>
    A California judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses Twitter of violating the free speech rights of a leading figure in the white nationalist movement by permanently banning his social media account.More >>

  • Michigan State trustees call for school president to resign

    Michigan State trustees call for school president to resign

    Friday, June 15 2018 9:08 AM EDT2018-06-15 13:08:29 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:12:24 GMT
    (Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...
    Michigan State University Board of Trustee Brian Mosallam is asking interim school president John Engler to resign immediately.More >>
    Michigan State University Board of Trustee Brian Mosallam is asking interim school president John Engler to resign immediately.More >>

  • AP Explains: Rebooting Poor People's Campaign 50 years later

    AP Explains: Rebooting Poor People's Campaign 50 years later

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-06-15 06:29:17 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:04:27 GMT
    (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.More >>
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly