Speaker: Sports gambling unlikely to pass in NY this year

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The speaker of the New York state Assembly says there isn't enough support to pass legislation authorizing sports wagering this year.

Bronx Democrat Carl Heastie said Thursday that lawmakers in his chamber have raised "significant issues" about legislation that would allow bets at casinos and on mobile devices.

While supporters will keep trying to find a compromise, Heastie's comments all but end any chance of a sports betting bill passing before lawmakers adjourn for the year next week.

Betting has already started in New Jersey after that state passed a law authorizing sports betting. Many states are expected to follow after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it's up to all 50 states to decide whether to allow the gambling activity.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

