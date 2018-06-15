Speaker: Sports gambling unlikely to pass in NY this year

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The speaker of the New York state Assembly says there isn't enough support to pass legislation authorizing sports wagering this year.
Bronx Democrat Carl Heastie said Thursday that lawmakers in his chamber have raised "significant issues" about legislation that would allow bets at casinos and on mobile devices.
While supporters will keep trying to find a compromise, Heastie's comments all but end any chance of a sports betting bill passing before lawmakers adjourn for the year next week.
Betting has already started in New Jersey after that state passed a law authorizing sports betting. Many states are expected to follow after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it's up to all 50 states to decide whether to allow the gambling activity.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.More >>
Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.More >>
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasMore >>
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasMore >>
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasMore >>
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasMore >>
New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White HouseMore >>
New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White HouseMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegallyMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegallyMore >>
The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twistMore >>
The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twistMore >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a whileMore >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a whileMore >>
Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia FreelandMore >>
Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia FreelandMore >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.More >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.More >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>
The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong UnMore >>
The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong UnMore >>