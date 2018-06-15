Germany wants EU-wide safety system for truck 'blind spots' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Germany wants EU-wide safety system for truck 'blind spots'

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's transport minister wants trucks fitted with compulsory 'blind spot' safety systems to prevent pedestrians and cyclists from being killed by careless drivers.

Properly arranged mirrors normally ensure that truck drivers can see all areas in front of and beside their vehicles. But a series of fatal accidents in recent months has strengthened calls from road safety activists for more stringent measures.

Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer plans to meet with truck manufacturers, freight companies, cycling advocates and police to discuss the use of sensors to aid drivers. His spokesman Ingo Strater said Friday "the minister would prefer to introduce such systems as soon as possible" but is also bound by European vehicle approval rules.

The group ADFC says 21 cyclists have been killed by right-turning trucks so far this year in Germany.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018

    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-06-15 06:29:17 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 10:41 AM EDT2018-06-15 14:41:52 GMT
    (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.More >>
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.More >>

  • New San Francisco mayor went from the projects to City Hall

    New San Francisco mayor went from the projects to City Hall

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:07 PM EDT2018-06-14 18:07:59 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 10:41 AM EDT2018-06-15 14:41:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). London Breed speaks to reporters outside of City Hall Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in San Francisco. Breed was poised to become the first African-American woman to lead San Francisco following a hard-fought campaign when former...(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). London Breed speaks to reporters outside of City Hall Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in San Francisco. Breed was poised to become the first African-American woman to lead San Francisco following a hard-fought campaign when former...
    San Francisco's incoming mayor knows the yawning gap between rich and poor firsthand, having been raised by her grandmother in the drug- and violence-riddled projects.More >>
    San Francisco's incoming mayor knows the yawning gap between rich and poor firsthand, having been raised by her grandmother in the drug- and violence-riddled projects.More >>

  • Arizona police officers hit, mock bleeding suspect on video

    Arizona police officers hit, mock bleeding suspect on video

    Thursday, June 14 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-06-14 21:08:19 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 10:41 AM EDT2018-06-15 14:41:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Terry Tang). Jose Luis Conde speaks to media at his attorney's office in Phoenix on Thursday, June 14, 2018. Recently released Mesa police videos show officers punching Conde, who was unarmed, and later mocking him while he lay on a hospital ...(AP Photo/Terry Tang). Jose Luis Conde speaks to media at his attorney's office in Phoenix on Thursday, June 14, 2018. Recently released Mesa police videos show officers punching Conde, who was unarmed, and later mocking him while he lay on a hospital ...
    Body camera videos show a Mesa, Arizona, police officer punching an unarmed suspect multiple times and another officer later mocking the man as he was lying in a pool of blood on a hospital floor.More >>
    Body camera videos show a Mesa, Arizona, police officer punching an unarmed suspect multiple times and another officer later mocking the man as he was lying in a pool of blood on a hospital floor.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly