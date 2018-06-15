Markets Right Now: Trade tensions send US markets lower - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Markets Right Now: Trade tensions send US markets lower

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE- In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Vincent Pepe stands outside the New York Stock Exchange where he works in the Financial District in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, June 15. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE- In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Vincent Pepe stands outside the New York Stock Exchange where he works in the Financial District in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, June 15.

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower as the U.S. announces a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion in imports from China, ratcheting up a trade dispute.

China is expected to retaliate, and technology and industrial companies, which do a lot of business overseas, fell Friday.

Aircraft maker Boeing lost 2.4 percent and machine maker Caterpillar shed 1.9 percent. Both companies are members of the Dow Jones industrials, which fell 178 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,996.

The S&P 500 slipped 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,771 and the Nasdaq composite declined 38 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,723.

Investors worried about a trade war sought the safety of bonds. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.91 percent.

Indexes in Asia and Europe fell, although Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge considers public access to data about opioid shipments

    Judge considers public access to data about opioid shipments

    Thursday, June 14 2018 5:58 PM EDT2018-06-14 21:58:17 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-06-15 14:42:03 GMT
    A federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits by local governments is considering a request to make public information showing where prescription opioid painkillers have been shipped throughout the country.More >>
    A federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits by local governments is considering a request to make public information showing where prescription opioid painkillers have been shipped throughout the country.More >>

  • Proposed US banking fix for marijuana may not open all doors

    Proposed US banking fix for marijuana may not open all doors

    Thursday, June 14 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-06-14 20:18:18 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-06-15 14:42:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, the proprietor of a medical marijuana dispensary prepares his monthly tax payment, over $40,000 in cash, at his Los Angeles store. A proposal in Congress to ease the federal ban on...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, the proprietor of a medical marijuana dispensary prepares his monthly tax payment, over $40,000 in cash, at his Los Angeles store. A proposal in Congress to ease the federal ban on...
    A proposal in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana could encourage more banks to do business with cannabis companies, but it appears to fall short of a comprehensive fix.More >>
    A proposal in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana could encourage more banks to do business with cannabis companies, but it appears to fall short of a comprehensive fix.More >>

  • Trump's personal lawyer wants Stormy Daniels' lawyer gagged

    Trump's personal lawyer wants Stormy Daniels' lawyer gagged

    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:08 PM EDT2018-06-15 03:08:02 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 10:41 AM EDT2018-06-15 14:41:55 GMT
    Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, from speaking to reporters. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, from speaking to reporters. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

    Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.

    More >>

    Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly