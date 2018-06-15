German government sets up Iran advice office for companies - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

German government sets up Iran advice office for companies

BERLIN (AP) - The German government has set up a special office to advise companies worried about their business dealings with Iran amid fears they'll be targeted for U.S. sanctions.

The European signatories to a 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran - Germany, France and Britain - have vowed to keep the deal alive after President Donald Trump withdrew from it last month.

Germany's Economy Ministry said Friday it has established an "Iran contact point" that companies can contact with questions by email. The ministry stressed that European sanctions relief for Iran, one of the terms of the nuclear agreement, remain in place, and that government-backed export credit guarantees are still available.

The U.S. ambassador to Germany has said that German companies should wind down operations in Iran immediately.

