China vows retaliation for US tariff hike - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China vows retaliation for US tariff hike

BEIJING (AP) - China will immediately retaliate against any move by the U.S. to impose punishing tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods, the foreign ministry said Friday.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also said China would cancel any commitments to increase purchases of U.S. exports should tariffs be imposed.

"If the U.S. takes unilateral and protectionist measures that harm China's interests, we will make an immediate response and take necessary measures to defend our legitimate rights and interests," Geng said at a daily briefing.

Geng gave no details. Beijing has drawn up a list of $50 billion in U.S. products that would face retaliatory tariffs, including beef and soybeans - a shot at Trump's supporters in rural America.

Trump reportedly met Thursday with several Cabinet members and trade advisers and was expected to impose tariffs on at least $35 billion to $40 billion of Chinese products as early as Friday.

China had earlier offered to increase purchases of U.S. goods to help defuse the crisis, but Geng said all such proposals would be off the table if Washington went ahead with tariffs.

"We made clear in this statement that all economic and trade outcomes of the talks will not take effect if the U.S. side imposes any trade sanctions, including raising tariffs," Geng said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • AT&T, Time Warner to close merger 'as soon as possible'

    AT&T, Time Warner to close merger 'as soon as possible'

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-06-15 06:48:07 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 7:21 AM EDT2018-06-15 11:21:50 GMT
    AT&T and Time Warner say they have a clear path to complete their newly approved merger, now that the Justice Department has signaled it won't ask for a temporary block during a potential appeal of the judge's...More >>
    AT&T and Time Warner say they have a clear path to complete their newly approved merger, now that the Justice Department has signaled it won't ask for a temporary block during a potential appeal of the judge's ruling. The deal could be closed soon.More >>

  • AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018

    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-06-15 06:29:17 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 7:20 AM EDT2018-06-15 11:20:25 GMT
    (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.More >>
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.More >>

  • Judge considers public access to data about opioid shipments

    Judge considers public access to data about opioid shipments

    Thursday, June 14 2018 5:58 PM EDT2018-06-14 21:58:17 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 7:13 AM EDT2018-06-15 11:13:24 GMT
    A federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits by local governments is considering a request to make public information showing where prescription opioid painkillers have been shipped throughout the country.More >>
    A federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits by local governments is considering a request to make public information showing where prescription opioid painkillers have been shipped throughout the country.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly