The Latest: Trump hails big tariffs on China - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Trump hails big tariffs on China

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE- In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, a ship to shore crane loads two shipping containers together onto a vessel at the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga. China's government renewed its th... (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE- In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, a ship to shore crane loads two shipping containers together onto a vessel at the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga. China's government renewed its th...
(AP Photo/Andy Wong). A Chinese national flag at Tiananmen Square flutters against the capital city tallest skyscraper China Zun Tower under construction at the Central Business District in Beijing Thursday, June 14, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump a... (AP Photo/Andy Wong). A Chinese national flag at Tiananmen Square flutters against the capital city tallest skyscraper China Zun Tower under construction at the Central Business District in Beijing Thursday, June 14, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump a...
(Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump China's President Xi Jinping arrive for the state dinner with the first ladies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump is clos... (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump China's President Xi Jinping arrive for the state dinner with the first ladies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump is clos...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on planned U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is hailing his "very big tariffs" on China.

Trump is speaking Friday on the North Lawn of the White House, just as his administration just announced a 25 percent tariff on up to $50 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Trump says there is "great brain power" in this country. He adds: "'There is no trade war. They've taken so much."

Trump also defended his trade clash at a recent meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations. He again complained that he had been blindsided by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's criticism of his tariff threats at a summit-ending news conference.

___

8 a.m.

The Trump administration is announcing a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports, escalating a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

President Donald Trump has vowed to clamp down on what he calls China's unfair trade practices. China has said that it will retaliate with $50 billion in tariffs in response, rattling financial markets.

It comes in the aftermath of Trump's nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) and his push for China to maintain economic pressure on the North.

Trump has already slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico, Europe and Japan, drawing a rebuke from U.S. allies.

__

4 a.m.

China says it will retaliate against any move by the U.S. to impose punishing tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Friday that China's response would be immediate and that Beijing would "take necessary measures to defend our legitimate rights and interests."

Geng gave no details but said both the foreign and commerce ministries had made formal responses to earlier U.S. statements.

Beijing has also drawn up a list of $50 billion in U.S. products that would face retaliatory tariffs, including beef and soybeans - a shot at Trump's supporters in rural America.

Trump reportedly met Thursday with several Cabinet members and trade advisers and was expected to impose tariffs on at least $35 billion to $40 billion of Chinese imports.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge considers public access to data about opioid shipments

    Judge considers public access to data about opioid shipments

    Thursday, June 14 2018 5:58 PM EDT2018-06-14 21:58:17 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-06-15 14:42:03 GMT
    A federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits by local governments is considering a request to make public information showing where prescription opioid painkillers have been shipped throughout the country.More >>
    A federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits by local governments is considering a request to make public information showing where prescription opioid painkillers have been shipped throughout the country.More >>

  • Proposed US banking fix for marijuana may not open all doors

    Proposed US banking fix for marijuana may not open all doors

    Thursday, June 14 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-06-14 20:18:18 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-06-15 14:42:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, the proprietor of a medical marijuana dispensary prepares his monthly tax payment, over $40,000 in cash, at his Los Angeles store. A proposal in Congress to ease the federal ban on...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, the proprietor of a medical marijuana dispensary prepares his monthly tax payment, over $40,000 in cash, at his Los Angeles store. A proposal in Congress to ease the federal ban on...
    A proposal in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana could encourage more banks to do business with cannabis companies, but it appears to fall short of a comprehensive fix.More >>
    A proposal in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana could encourage more banks to do business with cannabis companies, but it appears to fall short of a comprehensive fix.More >>

  • Trump's personal lawyer wants Stormy Daniels' lawyer gagged

    Trump's personal lawyer wants Stormy Daniels' lawyer gagged

    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:08 PM EDT2018-06-15 03:08:02 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 10:41 AM EDT2018-06-15 14:41:55 GMT
    Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, from speaking to reporters. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, from speaking to reporters. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

    Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.

    More >>

    Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly