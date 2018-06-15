Kirin investigates if donations went to Myanmar's forces

TOKYO (AP) - Japanese beer company Kirin is investigating whether its donations went to Myanmar's military, accused of brutal attacks against Rohingya Muslims.
Amnesty International has urged Japanese authorities to look into donations Kirin's subsidiary Myanmar Brewery made in September and October last year.
A televised ceremony for a $6,000 donation showed the commander of Myanmar's military.
Kirin Group acknowledged Friday it needs to check its donations better and halted them in Myanmar while the probe is ongoing.
Kirin thinks other donations likely didn't go to the military, with $2,000 of rice and cooking oil going directly to victims and $22,500 in October to civilian volunteers.
Myanmar security forces are accused of rape, killing and torture of minority Rohingya, 700,000 of whom have fled to Bangladesh following counterinsurgency operations in western Rakhine state.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
