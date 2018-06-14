Trump's personal lawyer wants Stormy Daniels' lawyer gagged - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump's personal lawyer wants Stormy Daniels' lawyer gagged

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press

Donald Trump's personal attorney asked a federal judge Thursday night to sign a gag order to stop porn actress Stormy Daniels' lawyer from speaking with reporters and releasing information about the case to the public.

In a court filing in Los Angeles, an attorney for Michael Cohen - the president's personal lawyer - argues that Michael Avenatti, who is representing Daniels, has been tainting the case with a "publicity tour" that has included more than 100 television interview since March.

Cohen's attorney, Brent Blakely, argues that Avenatti is "mainly driven by his seemingly unquenchable thirst for publicity."

Blakely argues in court documents that Avenatti's behavior, including the almost daily tweets about Cohen, is unethical, threatens his client's ability to have a fair trial and is turning the case into a "media circus." He wants a judge to sign a restraining order that would prohibit Avenatti from speaking with reporters or publicly releasing details about the case.

He said the "malicious attacks on Mr. Cohen must be stopped in its tracks."

Avenatti called Blakely's request a "complete joke" and said he would vehemently oppose it.

"The only unethical lawyers in this case are Mr. Cohen and his lawyer Mr. Blakely. They want to hide the truth from the American people because Mr. Cohen and Mr. Blakely believe that conspiracy and cover-up are acceptable. They want the cover-up to continue," he told The Associated Press.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 when he was married. Trump has denied it.

Daniels is suing Trump and Cohen and is seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. She argues the agreement should be nullified because Cohen signed it, but the president did not.

Cohen had sought to delay the legal fight after his home and office were raided by the FBI in April. The agents were seeking records about the nondisclosure agreement that Daniels had signed, among other things.

A federal judge agreed in April to delay the case for 90 days after Cohen argued that the criminal investigation overlapped with issues in the lawsuit and his right against self-incrimination would be adversely affected because he won't be able to respond and defend himself.

Avenatti has asked the court to reconsider the delay, force Trump to answer questions under oath and allow him to obtain documents in the lawsuit.

The president's lawyers said they would oppose that request and a hearing is set for later this month.

___

Balsamo reported from Orlando, Florida. Associated Press journalist Catherine Lucey in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge considers public access to data about opioid shipments

    Judge considers public access to data about opioid shipments

    Thursday, June 14 2018 5:58 PM EDT2018-06-14 21:58:17 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-06-15 04:32:54 GMT
    A federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits by local governments is considering a request to make public information showing where prescription opioid painkillers have been shipped throughout the country.More >>
    A federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits by local governments is considering a request to make public information showing where prescription opioid painkillers have been shipped throughout the country.More >>

  • Many animals are shifting from day to night to avoid people

    Many animals are shifting from day to night to avoid people

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-06-14 18:22:04 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-06-15 04:32:51 GMT
    Animals in the study included lions in Tanzania, otters in Brazil, coyotes in California, wild boars in Poland and tigers in Nepal. (Source: PIxabay)Animals in the study included lions in Tanzania, otters in Brazil, coyotes in California, wild boars in Poland and tigers in Nepal. (Source: PIxabay)

    Fear of people is driving many animals around the globe to shift from day to night to avoid people.

    More >>

    Fear of people is driving many animals around the globe to shift from day to night to avoid people.

    More >>

  • Proposed US banking fix for marijuana may not open all doors

    Proposed US banking fix for marijuana may not open all doors

    Thursday, June 14 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-06-14 20:18:18 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-06-15 04:32:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, the proprietor of a medical marijuana dispensary prepares his monthly tax payment, over $40,000 in cash, at his Los Angeles store. A proposal in Congress to ease the federal ban on...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, the proprietor of a medical marijuana dispensary prepares his monthly tax payment, over $40,000 in cash, at his Los Angeles store. A proposal in Congress to ease the federal ban on...
    A proposal in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana could encourage more banks to do business with cannabis companies, but it appears to fall short of a comprehensive fix.More >>
    A proposal in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana could encourage more banks to do business with cannabis companies, but it appears to fall short of a comprehensive fix.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly