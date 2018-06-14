Fitbit employees charged with having stolen trade secrets - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Fitbit employees charged with having stolen trade secrets

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - U.S. prosecutors have charged six current and former employees of San Francisco-based Fitbit, Inc. with possessing trade secrets stolen from rival company Jawbone.

An indictment filed Thursday in federal court in Northern California says the employees received the stolen trade secrets after leaving Jawbone and knew they were not supposed to have them.

Both companies made fitness tracking devices and tussled over patents in court. Jawbone's parent company, AliphCom, Inc., is no longer in business.

Fitbit did not immediately have comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

