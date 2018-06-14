Obesity's a larger problem in rural America

City folks are leaner than their country cousins, a new U.S. study finds.More >>
Doctors can't yet predict if someone exposed to the flu will become sick. But such predictions may be getting closer to reality, new research hints.
Men and women with type 2 diabetes may face a significantly higher risk of developing Parkinson's disease later in life, new British research suggests.
Blood transfusions around the time of surgery may raise your risk for dangerous blood clots, researchers say.
Eating a Mediterranean diet rich in healthy fats from olive oil and nuts provides better protection against heart attack and stroke than a low-fat diet, a new Spanish trial has shown.
