AT&T, Time Warner to close merger 'as soon as possible'

WASHINGTON (AP) - AT&T and Time Warner say they have a clear path to complete their newly approved merger. Their lawyer says the Justice Department has signaled it won't ask for a postponement while it ponders an appeal of a judge's ruling.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled against the government's attempt to block the $85 billion deal on antitrust grounds. Now the companies could close their merger "as soon as possible," according to a Thursday letter from their lead attorney to Justice Department lawyers. The government is still considering whether to appeal Leon's ruling to a higher court.

The companies' attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, said he understood that the Justice Department "has no objection to closing this merger as soon as possible" and won't seek an injunction.

