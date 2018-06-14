Judge considers public access to data about opioid shipments

CLEVELAND (AP) - A federal judge in Ohio will consider whether to allow public access to government data detailing years of prescription opioid painkiller shipments.
The information is at the heart of lawsuits filed by hundreds of local governments against the companies that manufacture, distribute and sell the drugs, which are blamed for sparking an addiction and overdose crisis that killed more 42,000 Americans in 2016 alone.
The federal government agreed earlier this year to share the data with the governments in cases overseen by Judge Dan Polster in U.S. District Court in Cleveland. The agreement came with tight limits allowing only the plaintiffs to see the information.
But journalists for The Washington Post and HD Media, which owns The Charleston Gazette-Mail in West Virginia, have made public records requests seeking the data. The Charleston newspaper reported in 2016 on a version of data that it obtained for West Virginia, finding that 780 million pills flowed into the state over a six-year period during which more than 1,700 residents died in overdoses from prescription opioids.
The state is among the most ravaged by the opioid crisis, which has hit Appalachia especially hard. Death rates from illicit opioids such as heroin and fentanyl have continued to climb even as doctors have reduced prescribing of legal versions such as OxyContin and Vicodin.
In his order issued Wednesday, Polster said he would consider the requests and any similar ones in one swoop.
"The Court will rule on this issue only once," he wrote.
He set deadlines in late June and early July for legal briefs on the issue but did not say when he would rule.
Polster is preparing for trials next year in cases brought by some local governments in Ohio, including Cleveland and Cuyahoga and Summit Counties. He also is overseeing negotiations involving both local and state governments aimed at forging a national settlement that could have the drug industry pay damages and change some of its practices.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fear of people is driving many animals around the globe to shift from day to night to avoid people.More >>
Fear of people is driving many animals around the globe to shift from day to night to avoid people.More >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a whileMore >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a whileMore >>
Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia FreelandMore >>
Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia FreelandMore >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.More >>
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.More >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>
The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong UnMore >>
The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong UnMore >>
A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban ChicagoMore >>
A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban ChicagoMore >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>